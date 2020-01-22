Gexan Price Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Gexan coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $67,325.00 and $4,296.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gexan alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.01217885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053492 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036144 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00212015 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00073261 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001943 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,810,402 coins and its circulating supply is 2,487,610 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.