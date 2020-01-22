GINcoin (GIN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,496.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $82,603.00 and approximately $1,496.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,602.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.01926401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.01 or 0.03952958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00663295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00745095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00103574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010477 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028871 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00588650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,024,078 coins and its circulating supply is 8,024,068 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.