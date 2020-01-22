Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will announce $12.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.43 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $11.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $52.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.81 million to $53.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $57.22 million, with estimates ranging from $55.12 million to $59.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 39.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLAD. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 58.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

