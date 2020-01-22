Global Digital Content (GDC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.99 Million

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $29,408.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Global Digital Content alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00672040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007674 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033077 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000521 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io. The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Digital Content Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Digital Content and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.