Global Investors Fundamental Acquires 10,488 Shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $34,925.04.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,988 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $20,658.60.

On Monday, January 13th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,989 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $19,883.48.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 9,979 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,431.75.

On Friday, January 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 8,528 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $27,119.04.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,680 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $18,914.40.

On Monday, January 6th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,681 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $18,860.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,580 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $18,637.20.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 11,163 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $36,837.90.

On Friday, December 27th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $17,116.32.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 5,286 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $15,805.14.

NYSEAMERICAN BTN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,893. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000.

Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

