Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will post $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $819.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $198.79 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $200.35. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

