Global Thematic Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $46,303,000. Mcdonald’s accounts for 2.8% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after buying an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $695,543,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $543,164,000 after buying an additional 334,179 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

