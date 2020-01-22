Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will report $183.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.22 million and the highest is $183.86 million. Globant reported sales of $140.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $658.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.00 million to $658.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $807.47 million, with estimates ranging from $797.77 million to $812.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Globant by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB opened at $116.74 on Wednesday. Globant has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $120.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

