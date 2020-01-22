Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.15 Million

Analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to post $104.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.00 million and the lowest is $102.50 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $98.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year sales of $419.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $417.40 million to $421.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $458.03 million, with estimates ranging from $427.80 million to $485.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 491.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 8.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLUU opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $909.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

