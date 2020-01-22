GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

GLYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

GlycoMimetics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a current ratio of 16.75. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.58.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

