Gnosis Market Cap Reaches $13.95 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Gnosis has a total market cap of $13.95 million and $20,662.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for approximately $12.63 or 0.00145687 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, ABCC and GOPAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network, Upbit, Bittrex, ABCC, BX Thailand, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Cryptopia, Kraken, Bitsane, Poloniex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

