GNY One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,670.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. GNY has a market cap of $8.67 million and $13,670.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can currently be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. In the last week, GNY has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.03335176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00203034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00128375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.