GoByte (GBX) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GoByte has a market capitalization of $430,347.00 and $17,509.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000105 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,769,578 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

