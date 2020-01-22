GoChain (GO) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.99 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy, Coinall and Binance. During the last week, GoChain has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. GoChain has a total market cap of $16.99 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.19 or 0.03558041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00204052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain’s launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,074,576,992 coins and its circulating supply is 894,687,311 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DragonEX, Kucoin, Coinall, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

