Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will report sales of $76.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.25 million to $77.30 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $80.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year sales of $294.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.17 million to $295.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $303.47 million, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $308.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMLP. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMLP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 26.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMLP opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $591.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

