GoldBlocks (GB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. GoldBlocks has a total market capitalization of $29,444.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldBlocks has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldBlocks alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.49 or 0.01214787 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031682 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000755 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu.

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldBlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldBlocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.