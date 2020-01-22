Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is Tompkins Financial Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 975,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp owned about 1.62% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $29,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.49. 381,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,725. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.2173 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

