Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 2.00

Headlines about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of GSBD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 108,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $857.06 million, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs BDC’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

