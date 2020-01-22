Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

NYSE GS traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $247.95. 119,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,371. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

