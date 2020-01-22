GoldMint Price Down 23.6% This Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $258,069.00 and $178.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001555 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GoldMint

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

