Graham (GHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graham (NYSE:GHM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Graham to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. Graham has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68.

GHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $34,931.39. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

