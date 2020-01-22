Graviocoin Hits Market Capitalization of $410,183.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $410,183.00 and approximately $1,127.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,247,915,704 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,120,703 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

