Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Issue $1.00 None Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $62.04. 751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.04. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.75 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $76,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $38,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $766,661. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

