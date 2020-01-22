Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPRE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

GPRE traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,520. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $466.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Green Plains has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.74.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $632.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 128,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $1,948,169.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,121,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,353,181.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,890.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,458. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 21.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

