GridCoin Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and SouthXchange. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1,362.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GridCoin

Get GridCoin alerts:

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 427,918,935 coins and its circulating supply is 397,265,903 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX, SouthXchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.