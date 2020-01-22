Grin Market Capitalization Tops $33.02 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $33.02 million and $25.70 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00011899 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, Bisq, KuCoin and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000890 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 32,016,780 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Coinall, TradeOgre, Bisq, KuCoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

