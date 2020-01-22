Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Acquires Shares of 13,900 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.2% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90,572 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 135,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average of $116.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

