Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Cuts Stock Holdings in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. EQM Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.1% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQM. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 38.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,729,000 after buying an additional 838,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,175,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,152,000 after buying an additional 321,883 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,118,000 after buying an additional 173,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 106.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 152,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQM traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.38. 40,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.98.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQM Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

