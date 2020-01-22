Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 3.9% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.70. The company had a trading volume of 742,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,533. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $132.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

