Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Grows Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $64.61. 63,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,156. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.59. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.