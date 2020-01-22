Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $1.56 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Lazard comprises approximately 1.2% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,496,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 130,131 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of LAZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.72. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.98 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

