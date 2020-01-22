Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $3.30 Million Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up about 2.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,892,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

PRU traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.89. 732,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

