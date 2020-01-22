Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Increases Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.3% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.27.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,496. The company has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

