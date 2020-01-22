Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,922 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.2% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $92.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $90.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.