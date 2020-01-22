Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Purchases 3,635 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.5% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 3M by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,863,000 after purchasing an additional 282,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,034. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

