Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Purchases 7,810 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Essent Group comprises 1.2% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,154,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Essent Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESNT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.13. 16,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $128,597.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,363,920.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,768 shares of company stock worth $2,876,162. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

