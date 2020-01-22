Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 101,676 Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,676 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGE. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGE remained flat at $$22.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,600. Tallgrass Energy LP has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $25.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

