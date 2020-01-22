Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 2,176 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 4.8% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

ABBV traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,292. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

