Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 760 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 5.0% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Natixis boosted its position in Broadcom by 840.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 440,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,871,000 after purchasing an additional 393,880 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,574,000 after buying an additional 229,749 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 283.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 234,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,476,000 after buying an additional 173,321 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,997,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $313.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,408. The company has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.90 and a 200 day moving average of $295.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

