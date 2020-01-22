Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 762 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool makes up 1.9% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 36.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.60. The company had a trading volume of 529,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,239. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.95 and its 200-day moving average is $147.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

