Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 8,379 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,052 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,619,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,447,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 834,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,855,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,150 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,587. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

