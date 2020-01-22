Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $689.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post $689.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $732.27 million and the lowest is $643.06 million. Groupon reported sales of $799.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRPN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Groupon by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 704,025 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Groupon by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,992 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

