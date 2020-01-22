GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) & Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Financial Analysis

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A 198.32% 1.41% Global Cord Blood 34.86% 10.88% 5.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and Global Cord Blood’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $147.03 million 4.14 $43.38 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Receive News & Ratings for GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.