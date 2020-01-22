Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0147 on Major Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit, Bittrex and GuldenTrader. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $74,765.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00671178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007707 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 504,222,227 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Nocks and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

