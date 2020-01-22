Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will report sales of $310.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.90 million. Gulfport Energy posted sales of $415.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $963.77 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPOR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 871,753 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,585,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 380,582 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 820.5% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 915,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,062,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,765 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

