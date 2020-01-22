Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $1.54 per share for the year.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 96.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 179.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 162.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.