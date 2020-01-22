Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 7,599 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Apple to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.62.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.79. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $319.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,390.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

