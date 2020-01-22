Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) to post $50.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.50 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $51.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $198.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.80 million to $203.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $202.40 million, with estimates ranging from $198.70 million to $206.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $50.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.96 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

