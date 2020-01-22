Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €137.57 ($159.96).

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Hannover Re alerts:

FRA:HNR1 opened at €179.10 ($208.26) on Wednesday. Hannover Re has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($135.31). The company has a 50-day moving average of €173.10 and a 200 day moving average of €157.47.

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.