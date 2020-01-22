Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price raised by research analysts at Buckingham Research from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $139.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.58. Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $107.39 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,439,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,628,000 after acquiring an additional 121,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

